The Cleveland Guardians (29-33) are immensely grateful to the Boston Red Sox (31-32). Not just because the team's defensive miscues and slumping offense allowed Cleveland to pick up a much-needed series win, but because they helped awaken star third baseman Jose Ramirez from his slumber.

The face of the franchise launched three home runs in Thursday's 10-3 win, including career No. 200 in the third inning. Ramirez was desperate for a monster night after recording just one hit in last week's four-game series versus the division-leading Minnesota Twins. What changed? Well, he was seeing very specific and fortuitous pitches from Boston.

“Home run pitch, home run pitch, and home run pitch!,” Ramirez jokingly told Andre Knott of Bally Sports Cleveland after the game.



"Home run pitch, home run pitch, and home run pitch!" Three José Ramírez homers ➡️ three special guest appearances during his must-see postgame chat with @DreKnott.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/xDu4vdfBEW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 9, 2023

Those who follow the Guardians closely know the Dominican Republic native's signature retort when being asked about what he is seeing before crushing a homer. Always one to be succinct, the jovial 30-year-old perfectly encapsulated his slugfest in the series' rubber game. Although it was Ramirez's first three-home run game of his 10-year career, he looked like his old self.

The four-time All-Star is now batting .267 with nine blasts and 36 RBIs. His struggles have mirrored that of his club. Though, as usual, the weak NL Central is very much up for grabs, with sub-.500 Cleveland just a game-and-a-half out of first place. Jose Ramirez led this scrappy group to the playoffs in 2022 and will probably need to do the same again this year.

With a big bat, stalwart defense and that trademark swagger on full display in this blowout victory, he looks ready to take on that burden.