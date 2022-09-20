The Cleveland Browns fumbled the bag against the New York Jets. The Browns failed to recover an onside kick with under two minutes left on the clock on Sunday, and Amari Cooper is soaking the blame.

Cooper was lined up for the onside kick, and it appeared that he could have grabbed the ball or at least hit it out of bounds. Instead, Jets cornerback Justin Hardee recovered the ball, which set up the Jets’ miraculous game winning touchdown.

“It was my play to make and I didn’t make it,” Cooper told reporters on Tuesday.

It’s good to see Cooper accepting blame for the play, which should allow him and the Browns to move on from their collapse against the Jets and bounce back in Week 3 against division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a fluke for the Browns, but not something they can’t move past.

Amari Cooper also commented on the new way kickers are hitting onside kicks.

“It’s kind of a new way of teams onside kicking the ball to where you don’t really know if it’s going to go 10 yards and it’s moving at an awkward angle — more difficult to locate the ball and make a play on it,” Cooper said. “On one hand, you want to get to the ball as fast as possible. But on the other hand, you don’t want to misjudge the ball. It’s just more difficult. But at the end of the day, you have to make those types of plays.”

Either way, Amari Cooper should have made the play. The Browns blew the game to the Jets and they’ll look to move to 2-1 against the Steelers this weekend.