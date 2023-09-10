The Cleveland Browns' most stable position group has already lost a stalwart contributor. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a knee injury early in the second quarter of his team's season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was immediately getting ruled out for the game's remainder, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't optimistic about his availability moving forward, per ESPN's Jake Trotter:

“Stefanski said the early tests on OT Jack Conklin's knee (or the chance of him returning in 2023) ‘aren't good.' Wouldn't specify the injury.”

Video of the injury shows Browns left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. shoving Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson to the ground as Deshaun Watson releases a pass. Unfortunately, Hendrickson falls directly into Conklin's left leg, bending his knee at an extremely awkward angle.

Conklin was replaced in the lineup by rookie Dawand Jones. A fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, Jones is one of the biggest players in the NFL, standing 6'8 and weighing 374 pounds.

Conklin, 29, initially joined Cleveland as a free agent in 2020, making his second First Team All-Pro appearance in his debut campaign with the Browns. After multiple injuries limited him to just seven games in 2021, the veteran bounced back to play in 14 games last season, re-establishing himself as a cog of Cleveland's offensive line.

The team signed Conklin to a four-year contract extension worth up to $60 million last December, securing his long-term future in brown and orange.

“Cleveland will be my home forever,” he said at the time. “Obviously, I would like to be here for the rest of my career. We'll see what happens and how that works out. This is the place where I definitely want to be.”

The Browns pulled away from the Bengals in the second half thanks to a tremendous defensive performance and a relentless running attack led by Nick Chubb, winning by a final score of 24-3.