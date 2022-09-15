Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.

Brissett was asked whether or not he felt he was guilty of committing a violation late in the game. The 29-year-old quarterback did not exactly come clean as he provided a rather contentious response (via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal):

“What happened?” Brissett said Wednesday. “I’m going off what the ref says.”

The game officials actually threw a flag on the field during the play, but they ended up picking it up. Had a violation been called, the Browns were looking at a 10-yeard penalty and a 10-yard runoff. Instead, Cade York kicked the football through the goalposts from 58 yards out to give his team the lead.

For his part, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski also provided a mummed response. Much like his quarterback, the Browns shot-caller just pointed to the referees and their decision:

“I think Jacoby knew what he was trying to do,” he said, “and I think the officials ruled what they ruled.”

At this point, the fact of the matter is that it no longer matters if the referees actually got it right or not. Fans and pundits can continue to argue, but it simply won’t change the outcome of the game. The Browns got the win and they’re now 1-0 to start the new season. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they end up on the wrong end of a controversial moment here.