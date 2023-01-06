By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jadeveon Clowney was sent home from practice by the Cleveland Browns on Friday after he made some critical comments about the franchise. Now, Clowney is attempting to clean up the public relations mess he made, as he released a statement through his agent, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

In the statement, Clowney’s agent said the following, “It’s been an emotional and frustrating season given initial expectations. Those sentiments were expressed in a locker room. In today’s NFL, an open locker rom means media is present. J.D. always show up, plays hard, and gives his best. It would be unfortunate for him not to be able to finish the season on the field, doing what he loves, with his teammates.”

Jadeveon Clowney made headlines when he said that he was “95 percent sure” he would not be back in a Browns uniform next season.

The three-time Pro Bowler and former first overall pick in the 2014 draft voiced his displeasure with the way the Browns utilized him vs. fellow star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Jadeveon Clowney claimed that Garrett received easier defensive assignments from the Browns in order to showcase his abilities more.

The free-agent-to-be is playing out the remainder of one-year contract he agreed to with Cleveland last offseason.

The Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home from practice on Friday.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Clowney would play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but did say that “nothing comes above the team.”

Jadeveon Clowney has tallied two sacks in 12 games played.