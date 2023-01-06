By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski responded to Jadeveon Clowney’s criticism on Friday, per Nate Ulrich.

“Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t see a drastic difference between the way the coaches have used Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney in 2022 season vs. 2021 season, when Clowney had a career renaissance and posted nine sacks,” Stefanski said.

Jadeveon Clowney previously said he wanted to go somewhere where he felt appreciated. He also hinted that Cleveland tends to give Myles Garrett preferential treatment.

Reports surfaced Friday stating that the Browns sent Jadeveon Clowney home. Additionally, a report said “Clowney has played his last game for the Browns,” per Tom Withers.

Kevin Stefanski said that he knows whether or not Clowney will play in Week 18, but is opting not to reveal that information at this juncture, per Nate Ulrich.

“Nothing comes above the team,” Stefanski added, in reference to discussions with Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney is one of the better defenders in the league. But it appears as if his time in Cleveland may be over. With that being said, nothing is official. There is a chance that the Browns and Clowney still figure a way to work past their differences.

The Browns are currently preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Stefanski has yet to announce whether Jadeveon Clowney will play or not.

Regardless of his status for Sunday, Cleveland will do everything in their power to earn a Week 18 victory over their rival in what projects to be a competitive AFC North affair.