After giving his Cleveland Browns an unlikely shot in the arm in Week 7 following injuries to Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston was afforded his first start in two years against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

A tough draw for the former Florida State product? You bet, but that didn't stop him from putting up impressive numbers in Week 8 all the same, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a surprising route of the Ravens 29-24 while getting fans in Cleveland hyped about the future.

Asked what it was like to finally return to the starting lineup with a team on his back, Winston celebrated the opportunity, noting he's been “starving” to show what he can do for years now.

“It was a blessing, man. I’m so, like I said, I’m so happy and grateful that God gave me this opportunity to lead this team, man. I’ve been starving for this opportunity. But the way the guys took me in,” Winston told reporters. “And again, the way that when you’re able to have a meeting with your head coach and he’s certain of what he wants to do, that instills confidence in you and then that confidence exuberates throughout the building and you’re able to implement that in every single situation, every single conversation that you have with the men that you’re fighting with. And I think that just resonates a lot by the people we got running this organization.”

In an unlikely quarterbacks duel with serious AFC North implications, the Browns were able to take care of business against the Ravens in no small part because of Winston, and his legend will only continue to grow if he can keep his efforts up moving forward. Could another team pursue Winston as a full-time QB moving forward? Maybe so, but who's to say that team won't be the Browns, who certainly don't want another Joe Flacco situation on their resume?

Jameis Winston wants to motivate the Browns as their new QB1

After earning plenty of headlines for his locker room speeches and general motivational approach to the quarterback position, which was odd when he wasn't starting, Winston told reporters that he plans to continue to be a vocal leader for the Browns, especially now that he's the one under center.

“Well, I think you have a certain level of accountability when you’re willing to speak your heart to the team. Like the guys know, like they know you’re in the battle with them. And when they know that you’re in a battle with them, good or bad, they’re going to fight for you, man,” Winston declared. “And I’m so grateful that our offensive line, they set the tone, our defensive line, they set the tone. And you know, in the NFL, like that’s what win games. When your offensive line dominates the line of scrimmage and your defensive line dominates the line of scrimmage, you win football games every single time.”

With Winston now starting for the Browns, he will be more accountable than almost any other player on the team in relation to wins and losses. Fortunately, Winston has been preparing like he's the starter pretty much since he joined the Browns, so it's clear this moment isn't too big for the 30-year-old once and future starter.