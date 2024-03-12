The NFL free agency period has been extremely busy. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns joined in and are finalizing a deal with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
‘BREAKING: Free agent QB Jameis Winston is close to finalizing a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7M with the #Browns, sources tell @BleacherReport. Winston fielded interest from multiple teams and decided this morning that he’s going to Cleveland.'
Winston had also drawn interest from the New York Giants and Tennessee Titas but decided to go to Cleveland to be the backup to Deshaun Watson.
