Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are currently in the middle of a critical offseason as for the future direction of the franchise.
2023-24 was an interesting season for the Browns, as Watson was forced to sit out the second half of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The team did manage to make the playoffs but were rolled by the Houston Texans in their opening game.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will be counting on Watson to come back healthy next season. While speaking on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Stefanski spoke with confidence about Watson:
"I have a ton of confidence in him"
Said the Browns coach, “Obviously, he's disappointed with not being able to play more due to injury last year. You know, the last game he plays in was the Baltimore game where he beat them on the road, and he has a shoulder injury that he has to get fixed. That's disappointing for him, but I know how hard he works. I know how hard he's working right now in rehab to get back. I have a ton of confidence in him and what he's going to be able to do as he gets through his rehab and we hit the ground running once he's ready to go.”
The Browns quarterback is expected to begin throwing next month as he continues his rehab.
Watson underwent surgery in November to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. The Browns star's surgery was performed by Neal El Attrache, MD, in Los Angeles and was deemed successful.