The Cleveland Browns and Dez Bryant met late last week seeing if it was a good fit for both sides. Bryant ended up leaving town with no deal although both sides left the door open for a deal to happen later.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been in Bryant’s corner since the rumors started that Bryant might join the team and just because the two sides haven’t reached a deal yet, Landry is still advocating for a deal.

“I didn’t get chance to spend any time with him,” Landry said via cleveland.com. “Obviously yeah, we’d love to have him. We’d love to have him be a part of this, but for now all we can focus on are the guys that are here.”

Bryant has sometimes been called a bad teammate and a not so great locker room guy, but Landry isn’t concerned about that saying he would make the receiver room that much better.

“As a receiver, he makes the room that much better, he makes the team that much better,” said Landry. “But at the same time, we have guys that make plays and that’s all we can worry about, focus on right now.”

It will still be seen if Bryant and the Browns will be able to reach a deal but according to sources that cleveland.com is familiar with the team really liked Bryant and he is still on their radar, but at this time they still have no plans to sign him. If the two can reach an agreement that will make Landry a very happy man.