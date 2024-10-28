The Cleveland Browns shared a little bit of good news after linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left the team's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens on a backboard after sustaining a neck injury trying to tackle Derrick Henry. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Owusu-Koramoah is out of the hospital and was able to walk out under his own power.

“Very happy that he is doing better,” Stefanski said. “Jeremiah is playing at an extremely high level. And even in that game, the plays he was making, running around. It's tough when you see a teammate go through that. That's scary. That's not fun for anybody involved to watch that.”

c suffered the neck injury at the end of the third quarter. After, he was carted off the field and “taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

While there is currently no official update on what Owusu-Koramoah's exact injury is or how long it will take him to get back, both the the franchise and Bowns fans will b rooting for him to make a swift recovery. The fourth-year linebacker has played his entire career with the Browns after the team took him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

The former Golden Domer, who turns 25 on November 4, is a one-time Pro Bowler who has played 49 games in Cleveland, starting 41 of them. In the 2024 campaign, Owusu-Koramoah has 61 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, an done interception.

His 101-tackle 2023 campaign that led to his Pro Bowl selection also helped the Browns defense become one of the best units in the NFL. This season, though, with the offense struggling so mightily with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the defense has had a hard time as well. After the Browns' Week 8 victory over the Ravens, the arrow is pointed in the right direction, though. The Browns D is currently 19th in both points and allowed (186 and 2,612).