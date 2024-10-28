The Cleveland Browns managed to upset the Baltimore Ravens for their second win of the season in Week 8 but lost star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the process. Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury in the third quarter and was stretchered off the field before being taken to the University Hospitals in Cleveland.

After being treated for his injuries in the hospital, Owusu-Koramoah tweeted an update to fans the day after the game. The 24-year-old did not release any specific details but noted that “all is well.”

“All is well,” Owusu-Koramoah tweeted. “Alhamdulillah.”

The injury came on a direct hit from Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who lowered his shoulder into the linebacker, who shed a block right before making the tackle. The game was delayed with paramedics treating the injured star as Browns fans in the Huntington Bank Field showered Owusu-Koramoah with love.

Owusu-Koramoah stayed in the hospital overnight for evaluation. His updated condition has yet to be released. He currently leads the Browns with 61 total tackles on the year through eight games.

Owusu-Koramoah's “Alhamdulillah” message is a traditional Islamic saying that translates from Arabic as “praise to God.” The Pro Bowler converted to Islam in January and was given the Muslim name “Usman Sharubutu.”

Browns lose multiple key players in Week 8

While it has not been confirmed, it appears certain that Owusu-Koramoah will miss extended time due to his injury. He was not the only key member of the Browns' defense to exit Week 8 with an injury, as top cornerback Denzel Ward left the game with a concussion.

Ward, 27, has already suffered multiple concussions in his seven-year professional career, indicating that he will likely also miss considerable time. He was ruled out of the game in the second half, forcing second-year backup Cameron Mitchell to receive additional snaps.

If Ward is unavailable for Week 9, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. will be the team's cornerback tandem with Mitchell presumably filling in. Ward and Emerson have been the two outside corners for most of the year with Newsome locking down the slot, but Mitchell's inexperience will likely shift the rotation.

Cleveland's defense was already shorthanded entering Week 8 with linebacker Jordan Hicks out with an elbow injury. Once Owusu-Koramoah's diagnosis is official, Devin Bush will be their only healthy starting linebacker until Hicks can return to the field. Khaleke Hudson, Winston Reid, Mohamoud Diabate and Nathaniel Watson are the only other available linebackers on the team's active roster.