The latest Jerome Ford injury update is a shocking one after it seemed like the Cleveland Browns running back was surely out for Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. However, with a surprising practice appearance on Friday.

“#Browns RB Jerome Ford (ankle) returns to practice today. Looks good in indies,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleeveland.com reported Friday morning along with a video of the RB doing footwork drills where his ankle looked fine to the casual observer.

It was just a few days ago when ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported, “Browns’ RB Jerome Ford – who left Sunday’s win over the Colts with an ankle injury – was diagnosed with what a source described as a “low grade, high ankle” sprain that is expected to sideline him 1-to-2 weeks.”

However, this latest Jerome Ford injury update seems to suggest the RB beat the odds and will play in the Browns' Week 8 tilt with the Seahawks.

That is big news for head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns offense, which will once again start journeyman backup PJ Walker over injured starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team’s $245 million signal-caller is on the shelf for an undisclosed amount of time — although Schefter suggests it could be 4-6 weeks — with a shoulder injury.

The Watson injury comes on the heels of the gruesome Nick Chubb injury and continues to limit what many expected to be a high-powered Browns offense. Despite these injury struggles, the Browns are 4-2, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and just a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.