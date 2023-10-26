After missing two games, Deshaun Watson started last week for the Cleveland Browns despite a lingering shoulder injury. He lasted only 12 offensive snaps, getting replaced by PJ Walker who led the Browns to a second consecutive victory.

Watson has already been ruled out for this week's contest against the Seattle Seahawks and will likely land on injured reserve as he awaits results from an MRI. It would be another obstacle in his quest to return to Pro Bowl form, something he hasn’t had since 2020.

Watson tried to give it a go after three weeks off but couldn’t finish the game on Sunday. He explained why after being ruled out for another game.

“I just didn't have the strength, and things like that, to go out there and play a complete game,” Watson said, via Andrew Siciliano. “I thought I was ready, I wasn't ready.”

Watson's tenure with the Browns has not gone well and year two could be over before it even really began. Who knows how long this shoulder situation will continue, but if the Browns stay in the playoff hunt, wouldn’t they want Watson back and healthy? They didn’t pay him over $200 million guaranteed to sit on the sidelines.

Deshaun Watson might not be able to play again this season and that could be a blessing in disguise for the Browns. Cleveland could see what the rest of the team is made of and could go on a run with PJ Walker under center.

Watson is locked into Cleveland for a couple more seasons and it's within the Browns' best interest to stick with him as QB until proven otherwise.