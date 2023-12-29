Joe Flacco gives Browns fans a half they haven't seen in ages

The Hall of Fame case for Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco was supposed to be open-and-shut at this point of his career. The Denver Broncos and New York Jets were a combined 3-14 in the games he started from 2019-22, so the idea that he could be anything more than a last resort for an injury-plagued team was incomprehensible. And, that is exactly how he caught on with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

What has transpired since he signed with the organization, however, has given the NFL one of its most feel-good stories of the season. More importantly, Flacco is infusing hope into a fan base and city that is so often entrenched in despair. Thursday night, the veteran quarterback enjoyed arguably his best performance as a member of the Browns, and it was mainly on the strength of a historic half.

Joe Flacco defying the odds in Browns run

“Joe Flacco's 296 passing yards are the most by a Browns QB in the first half since at least 1991,” Sportsnet Stats posted on X. He also threw three touchdowns in the same stretch to put his team in prime position to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The 38-year-old did not have to do much in the second half, as Cleveland hung on for the celebratory 37-20 victory.



What is even more impressive about Flacco's showing, which marked the fourth straight week that he exceeded 300 passing yards, was that it came without top wide receiver Amari Cooper (ruled out before game). Joe Cool is supposed to be in the twilight of his career, not helping a franchise reach offensive heights it hasn't seen since the George H.W. Bush Administration.

Before he gets his first dose of postseason action in almost a decade, Joe Flacco will look to keep the momentum rolling in the Browns' regular season finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.