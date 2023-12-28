ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is rising in the odds for Comeback Player of the Year. He still remains the favorite behind Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been the favorite all year. Hamlin has -220 odds, Flacco has +240 odds and Baker Mayfield is in third with +650 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hamlin of course came back from the unimaginable when he underwent cardiac arrest last season and survived. Not only this, but he came back in less than a year to be back playing in the NFL, which itself is an achievement making him worthy of the award.

Meanwhile, Flacco came ‘off the couch' and joined the Browns midway through the season before taking over the starting role the past four games. There's a good chance Flacco saved Cleveland's season after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury. While Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker have both won games for the Browns, they did not have the same consistency — especially with big plays — that Flacco has brought. Since taking over for Cleveland, Flacco has gone 3-1 while completing 59.4% of passes for 1,307 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Flacco's comeback has been particularly impressive given how little he has played over the past few seasons. Though Flacco was a backup quarterback for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles for the last three years, he has only started three games during that span. This season, he wasn't on a team until he joined the Browns practice squad in late November. Before he became a backup, Flacco last was a primary starter in Denver Broncos when he started eight games. Now, there's a good shot he starts that he's back in the playoffs.