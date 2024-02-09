Joe Flacco's Comeback Player of the Year award shows he's aged like fine wine.

The Cleveland Browns are having a field day at the reveal of the 2023-24 NFL Awards. Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year and Kevin Stefanski earned his second Coach of the Year award. Now, Joe Flacco adds to the list with an impressive Comeback Player of the Year honor.

Joe Flacco joins the Browns' 2023-24 NFL Awards list with a respectable career revitalization

Flacco won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award over Damar Hamlin and Baker Mayfield, per Ian Rapoport. The veteran quarterback accumulated 151 votes compared followed by Hamlin at 140 and Mayfield at 93. Flacco's resurgence with the Browns did not go unnoticed.

After spending the first half of the season on the practice squad, Flacco signed an active roster deal with the Browns and helped them go on an impressive run. In five games, the 39-year-old amassed 1,616 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped Cleveland finish the regular season with a record of 11-6.

Flacco amassed some impressive records during the process.

During Cleveland's Dec. 28th game against the New York Jets, he achieved an age-defying feat that ranked him with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Flacco became the fourth oldest player in NFL history to go three straight games with 300 or more passing yards.

In addition, the veteran QB was the first in league history to have at least 250 passing yards and multiple TDs in each of his five first games with a new franchise. These accolades help illustrate Flacco's importance to the Browns during the regular season.

Unfortunately, Cleveland was not able to make a deep playoff run. The squad suffered a stunning 45-14 AFC Wild card loss to the Houston Texans. Nevertheless, Joe Flacco and company look to reload and come back stronger for the 2024-25 season.