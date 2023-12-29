Can Joe Flacco's stellar play lead the Browns to the NFL Promised Land?

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. The Brown won 37-20 on a night where Joe Flacco put on a phenomenal performance. Moreover, Flacco joined the elite company of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning with impressive accolades.

Joe Flacco ages gracefully in the Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Jets

Flacco became the fourth oldest player in NFL history to go three straight games with 300 or more passing yards, per Nick Karns. His feat is comparable to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's old-age performances.

In addition, the veteran QB is the first in league history to have at least 250 passing yards and multiple TDs in each of his five first games with a new franchise, Jake Trotter reports. Flacco's command of the Browns offense was admirable.

He finished the night with 301 yards and three touchdowns. Flacco threw his three TDs before the second half even started. He was a significant contributor to Cleveland's 428-yard offensive night.

The Jets could not match the Browns' energy on either side of the ball. Trevor Siemian had a solid performance throwing for 262 yards and a TD. However, New York could not score more than 20 points.

New York had plenty of opportunities to pick up third downs but they went just six for sixteen on the night. On the defensive side, the Jets failed to stop Cleveland's fierce passing attack.

The red-hot Browns improved their record to 11-5 with the Thursday Night Football win. Cleveland appears to be one of the top playoff contenders in the AFC. The team has one more regular season game before its quest for a Super Bowl begins.