Amari Cooper realized and turned the jets on.

Amari Cooper has now made Cleveland Browns history. With the help of Joe Flacco, he was receiving passes left and right on Christmas Eve. No one in the Houston Texans secondary could stop him. Davis Mills could not even stand in the way of outgunning the receiver and quarterback. But, he really did not care for the record nor was even aware of it from the start, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“I didn’t know what the record was. I wasn’t chasing the record,” was the hilarious statement that Amari Cooper made in the middle of his domination of the Texans' secondary.

However, he did turn the jets on and focused on trying to notch the franchise single-game receiving record, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I was confident I could get 300,” said the Browns receiver.

In the amount of time that he was on the field, his presence was felt. He received 11 receptions which got the Browns 265 receiving yards. This went on for an average yardage of 24.1 for a massive performance. The beautiful cherries on top of this insane run were his two touchdowns. All of this helped Joe Flacco run the Browns offense.

No one among the Texans' weapons even came close to challenging him. Davis Mills saw Dalton Schultz step up but his eight receptions on 61 receiving yards were not enough to rival the Browns receiver.

History was knocking in front of Cooper. Thankfully, he realized that it was a shot at immortality and let him in. Will this record ever get beat?