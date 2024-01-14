The Browns were outplayed on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

The Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans kicked off the NFL playoffs on Saturday, and it was a great game… until it wasn't. Both teams were trading blows for awhile, but the Texans eventually pulled away to earn a 45-14 win. Houston is now moving on to the next round of the playoffs, and the Browns saw their season come to an end. It was a good season for Cleveland, but at the end of the day, the Texans simply played the better game on Saturday.

In the first half of the game, the Browns were holding their own and they had a couple of leads. First, Kareem Hunt punched in a score in the first quarter to put Cleveland up 7-3, and he ended up scoring a second touchdown in the second quarter to put his team up 14-10. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fantastic game, but the Browns closed out the half by giving up two big touchdown passes, and they trailed by 10 at the half. Then, Joe Flacco threw two pick sixes in the third quarter, and the game was pretty much over after that.

You can't make those kind of mistakes and expect to win a game in the postseason. The Texans simply played better than the Texans.

“I think they did what they do well,” Joe Flacco said of the Texans after the game, according to a tweet from Scott Petrak. “They seemed to be a little more aggressive, they seemed to be playing faster, you know, basic things. They played with a little bit more confidence, a little bit more speed, a little bit more hunger. They seemed to have a better day. I thought we kind of weathered the storm a little bit there and we had two good drives. If it was one of those tight games, I felt like we could've stayed out there and do that, but the game got away from us obviously.”

The Browns finish the season with an 11-7 record, and they are now into the offseason. The Texans will live to see another week, and they will have their eyes on the rest of the weekend to see who they play in the next round.