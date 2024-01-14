Will either CJ Stroud or Will Anderson Jr. earn the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year honor?

The Houston Texans made a strong statement with their 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card round. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud impressed on offense, while Will Anderson Jr. had a solid defensive showing. Thus, DeMeco Ryans gave them bold Rookie of the Year predictions.

DeMeco Ryans sang CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr's praises after a huge Texans victory

Coach Ryans took serious note of Stroud and Anderson's play against the Browns:

“We should have the offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year,” Ryan said, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Ryan's praise is fitting, given the duo's performances on Saturday evening.

CJ Stroud finished the contest with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns. He went toe-to-toe with veteran QB Joe Flacco and completed 16 of his 21 passes. Stroud's command of the offense was a big reason Houston had the momentum.

On the defensive side, Will Anderson Jr. showed up with two solo tackles, one assist, and a huge sack. His supportive role and pressure on Cleveland's offense helped hold the opposition to just 14 points.

Moreover, the Texans defense got stops at opportune times. The Browns were not able to convert a single fourth down during the contest.

Joe Flacco entered the game with high expectations, given his productive play for Cleveland in the final stretch of the season. However, the 38-year-old QB was smothered and threw two interceptions. Still, he finished the evening with 307 yards and a TD.

Houston's victory advances them to the next round of the NFL Playoffs, but the competition will only increase. Can CJ Stroud and Will Andersen Jr. step up to the plate again?