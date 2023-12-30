Johnny Manziel couldn't have said it any better...

Joe Flacco has performed well since taking over quarterback duties for the Cleveland Browns. After leading Cleveland to a 37-20 victory over the New York Jets Thursday, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic revealed that Flacco is close to passing Johnny Manziel on the Browns all-time passing list.

“In case you were wondering, Joe Flacco needs 72 yards to pass Johnny Manziel for 31st on the Browns' all-time passing list,” Lloyd wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Manziel caught wind of the report and issued the perfect response.

“Some records were meant to be broken,” Manziel wrote.

Johnny Manziel was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of Texas A&M when the Browns drafted him. In fact, Manziel was one of the best college quarterbacks ever. His NFL career did not go according to plan, however.

Johnny Manziel's Browns career

Manziel ultimately appeared in just 14 total NFL games. He played in five contests during his rookie year in 2014, and appeared in nine games during the 2015 season.

Between struggles on the field and off-the-field concerns, the Browns moved on from Manziel and he hasn't appeared in an NFL game since.

It was unfortunate to see Manziel's professional career end up how it did. He was not just talented, but extremely exciting to watch in college football. He will always be remembered as a legend at Texas A&M.

Cleveland, meanwhile, continued to struggle for the most part after parting ways with Manziel. Baker Mayfield took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, and that was their only appearance in the postseason until now.

Joe Flacco and the Browns recently booked their ticket to the NFL playoffs. Flacco, who has appeared in just five games with Cleveland, is already becoming a fan-favorite after initially establishing himself as a star with Cleveland's rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

And now Flacco is on the verge of surpassing Manziel in Browns history.