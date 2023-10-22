The Cleveland Browns are looking to bolster their playoff hopes with a Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Juan Thornhill is now reaping the repercussions for a hit he made on Deebo Samuel in the Browns' shocking Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Thornhill has been fined $12,578 for unnecessary roughness due to his hit on Samuel, via Matt Barrows of the Athletic. While Thornhill is now facing a hefty fine, he wasn't flagged for unnecessary roughness during the play at hand.

There was no penalty on this play, but Browns S Juan Thornhill (No. 1) was fined $12,578 for unnecessary roughness. Per Kyle Shanahan, this was the hit that caused a hairline fracture in Deebo Samuel’s left shoulder. He’ll miss at least the next two games. pic.twitter.com/MXXf2UQCvP — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 22, 2023

Thornhill might not have been flagged, but Samuel certainly felt the hit. The 49ers wide receiver fractured his left shoulder and will be sidelined for at least the next two games. Perhaps due to the severity of Samuel's injury, Thornhill became a target of a fine.

While it'll lead to his pockets being a little lighter, the Browns are more concerned about Thornhill staying on the field. He had already been limited to just four games heading into Week 7. Cleveland has fielded one of the best defenses in the league this season. They're hoping Thornhill can fill a major role in the secondary.

If nothing else, this fine should help teach Juan Thornhill and the Browns what the NFL is expecting in terms of tackling technique. He may not have been flagged, but the league clearly thought Thornhill's tackle went beyond the scope of a normal hit.

At 3-2, the Browns are trying to stay afloat in the playoff race despite numerous injuries. They're hoping Thornhill's fine becomes the last controversy they have to hurdle this season.