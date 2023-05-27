Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has gone all out to bolster his team’s depth on the defensive side of the ball in the offseason. For one, he reached an agreement on a three-year deal with safety Juan Thornhill in March.

The Browns were on the lookout for an immediate replacement for John Johnson, who the team released in February. Johnson featured in all 17 of the Browns’ regular season games last year, and he ranked second on the team in snaps played on defense with 1,055.

It did not take long for Berry to find a replacement for Johnson, as he brought in Thornhill during the opening week of this year’s free agency period.

Thornhill was asked during a press conference at the Browns’ OTAs just what convinced him to join Cleveland following a four-season run with the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion took some time to share a few goals that he has in mind for his upcoming run with the Browns.

“So I like to be like the underdog a little bit,” Thornhill said. “Going into the season, not everyone thinking that you’re going to be like the No. 1 team. Kansas City, everybody put them up there No. 1. They think they’re going to win every year.

“But me coming here, I feel like I can add something to the team and bring something to the team to get us to that top level, and I just will feel accomplished if we did that.”

Thornhill also noted that he has his sights set on doing what he can to help the Browns win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

“I mean, they brought me here to win, so they brought in a great guy to help go get the football, get turnovers, get the ball back to Deshaun and the offense,” Thornhill said. “So that’s what they brought me here for, just to lock up any receiver that I’m going against.”

Thornhill took part in a combined 19 games with the Chiefs last season, including the playoffs. He most notably tallied five tackles and featured in every single snap on defense for Kansas City in its Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.