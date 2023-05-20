Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will never forget how Cleveland Browns legend and NFL icon Jim Brown inspired his civil rights activism.

In the wake of Brown’s passing on Thursday night, Abdul-Jabbar recounted his friendship with the three-time NFL MVP and how he helped him take the first step in the civil rights movement. To recall, in 1967, it was Brown who set up a meeting with Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell in his bid to show support for Muhammad Ali. At the time, Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam war, sparking plenty of controversy and buzz.

Kareem shared that it was such a life-changing moment for him. More than that, it allowed him to develop a lifelong friendship with Brown, who kept fighting for equal rights until his saddening passing.

“When I was 20, Jim Brown invited me to attend the Cleveland Summit. This was my first public support for Muhammad Ali and it was the first of many steps I would take as a civil rights activist. Jim’s dedication to the fight for equal rights was a lifelong effort and something that enabled me to maintain our friendship for over 50 years. The world and I will miss him greatly,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also shared his sympathies and condolences to Jim Brown’s wife, Monique, and their family, highlighting that he’ll always be there for them as a friend.

“My sincerest condolences to Monique and the entire Brown family. I am here for you in friendship always & forever,” KAJ added on Twitter.

Abdul-Jabbar has now joined a number of athletes and personalities who paid tribute to Brown and the legacy he has left. Former US president Barack Obama has nothing but incredible words to say for the Browns legend, adding that he’s very much inspired by his social activism. It’s the same case for Abdul-Jabbar’s fellow Lakers legend LeBron James, who called Brown a “hero.” LeBron also encouraged all other Black athletes to educate themselves about Brown and what he has done for the community.