Kareem Hunt is thrilled to be back playing for his hometown team. Given the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his recent signing with the Cleveland Browns, though, a gracious, excited Hunt still went out of his way to honor Nick Chubb before making his season debut in Week 3.

The veteran running back showed up to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday morning for his team's matchup with the Tennessee Titans donning a Chubb t-shirt jersey.

Chubb suffered a season-ending injury to his left knee in Cleveland's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. While video of the gruesome injury and the Browns quickly placing him on injured reserve seemed to confirm the worst fears about Chubb's status, reports emerged Saturday that he'd likely sustained nothing more than an MCL tear. Assuming no further damage is revealed during impending surgery, the 27-year-could make a full recovery in the next six-to-eight months, plenty of time to take the field healthy for 2024.

Cleveland signed Hunt to a one-year deal in wake of Chubb's injury, bringing the free agent runner back after he spent the last four seasons playing for the Browns.

“I just stayed patient and the running back market hasn't been the best, so I was just staying patient, seeing what was the right fit for me, and where I could help out any team and play. I never fully closed the door or whatnot, but I didn't think it was a big possibility,” Hunt said, per 92.3 The Fan. “So things work out in situations for a reason, so I guess it was just meant for me to come play for the hometown again.”

Hunt is active for Sunday's game, backing up starting running back Jerome Ford. Cleveland and Tennessee kickoff at 10:00 a.m. (PT).