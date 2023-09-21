The Cleveland Browns reunited with Kareem Hunt, who had spent the last four seasons with the team, after star halfback Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury during the Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday after news of the signing broke, Hunt spoke about his return to Cleveland and how it was “meant to be“, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“I just stayed patient and the running back market hasn't been the best, so I was just staying patient, seeing what was the right fit for me, and where I could help out any team and play. I never fully closed the door or whatnot, but I didn't think it was a big possibility,” Hunt said. “So things work out in situations for a reason, so I guess it was just meant for me to come play for the hometown again.”

Hunt said he was “patient” amid a free agent market that was not kind to running backs, acknowledging that he “never fully closed the door” on the Browns, who parted ways with the talented halfback after contract talks stalled and a trade request from Hunt never materialized into a deal.

Hunt said it was “meant for him” to play for the hometown Browns again. While the former Kansas City Chiefs star is thrilled to be back, he'd likely prefer the reunion to come under different circumstances.

Chubb, one of the best pure runners in the league, suffered a devastating knee injury in the second quarter of the contest against the Steelers. Hunt said seeing Chubb suffering the injury “hurt” and he “hated” to see it happen to someone he cares about so much.

Hunt- and Jerome Ford– will have to help the Browns' running game stay afloat without Chubb.