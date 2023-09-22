Cleveland Browns fans are still coming to grips with the devastating knee injury Nick Chubb suffered on Monday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is difficult to move ahead after witnessing such a morose moment that could have long-term consequences for the Pro Bowl running back. Still, the organization is doing its best to trudge ahead after bringing back a familiar face.

Kareem Hunt, who was linked to multiple teams in the offseason and during training camp, ultimately returned to Cleveland on a one-year contract worth up to $4 million. The Dawg Pound will be thrilled to know that the veteran back is wasting no time in getting on the field.

“{HC} Kevin Stefanski says RB Kareem Hunt will play Sunday vs Titans,” James Palmer of NFL Network reported Friday. There is bound to be some rust on the 28-year-old after a lengthy layoff, but Hunt already knows this offense well. He is expected to work as a complimentary, change-of-pace option behind Jerome Ford.

Hunt's return to the Browns must feel bittersweet, considering that it is only happening because of Chubb's grisly injury. The two shared the Cleveland backfield together for four seasons (2019-23) and were instrumental to the franchise ending a 17-year playoff drought in 2020-21.

Kareem Hunt is well-removed from his prime now, but he can still help keep the Browns afloat. He begins his second stint with the Browns Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Tennessee Titans. The home crowd, while still shook up from the Nick Chubb situation, will likely give the former rushing leader a warm reception.