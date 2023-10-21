There is a growing concern that Kareem Hunt will not be able to suit up and play in this coming Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. With the Cleveland Browns running back seemingly still dealing with a thigh issue, Cleveland might ultimately decide to take the safer route and rest the running back, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. It is also said to be the reason behind the team's call-up of Deon Jackson from the practice squad.

“Hunt, listed as questionable with a thigh injury, is in jeopardy of resting vs. the Colts, which is why the Browns signed Deon Jackson (5-11, 216) off their practice squad.”

Hunt did not practice last Wednesday but was able to participate in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. However, he is still carrying a questionable label ahead of the Colts game.

Kareem Hunt questionable for Week 7 vs Colts

The veteran tailback was a key contributor to the shocking success of the Browns during a Week 6 trip to the Bay Area. Hunt rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown while also collecting 24 receiving yards on three catches and three targets. While his workload has yet to come close to the usual level he had in his first stint with the Browns, Hunt has seen his involvement in the offense gradually rise since he decided to return to Cleveland on a one-year deal worth $1.35 million.

At the moment, Jerome Ford is still the top option on the ground for the Browns, whose offense absorbed a painful blow following the season-ending injury to star running back Nick Chubb.