The Cleveland Browns upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Although Cleveland is surely feeling confident after the win, QB Deshaun Watson's status is uncertain heading into their Week 7 clash versus the Indianapolis Colts. Watson, who's dealing with a shoulder injury, is currently listed as questionable for the game. As a result, Cleveland reportedly made a PJ Watson move in addition to other transactions before Week 7, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The #Browns have signed RB Deon Jackson to the active roster and elevated LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad,” Rapoport reported.

Browns make 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7

The Walker move is interesting, but it is the Jackson signing that stands out. The 24-year-old running back began the season with the Colts and was their Week 1 starter. Zack Moss ultimately earned the starting job amid Taylor's absence, however. Once Taylor was close to a return, the Colts decided to move on from Jackson.

He rushed for just 14 yards on 13 attempts for Indianapolis in 2023. Now he's getting another chance with Cleveland. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt are still the Browns' top running back options with Nick Chubb injured, but perhaps Jackson can make an impact down the road.

Meanwhile, Walker provides QB depth for Cleveland with Watson battling injury concerns. Dorian Thompson-Robinson initially replaced Watson as the Browns' starter, but Walker may be the preferred backup moving forward. Walker performed well enough to help the Browns defeat the 49ers last week.

Deshaun Watson's status will be worth monitoring ahead of the game. It appears that it may end up being a gametime decision for Watson. Cleveland obviously wants their QB1 on the field, but they also don't want to risk further injury by bringing him back too soon.

A replacement has not officially been named, but it seems like Walker will start if Watson is ruled out.