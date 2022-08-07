Kareem Hunt trade request gets twist at Browns training camp

The Cleveland Browns were adamant in denying Kareem Hunt’s request for a trade on Sunday, and it doesn’t look as if the team is going to back down from its stance. Hunt, who was staging something of a training camp “hold-in” had planned to only participate in individual drills until his contract situation was resolved. It seems that Hunt didn’t stick to his guns in that regard, as just a few hours after his trade request, Hunt was seen taking part in Browns’ practice during 11-on-11 drills, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Kareem Hunt is in on the second 11-on-11, a big development in his contract stand and trade demand — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2022

Despite Hunt intending to only participate in individual drills while he seeks a resolution to his contract dispute, the Browns RB was seen actively involved in team drills. Kevin Stefanski said earlier that he expected all healthy players to be fully involved at practice on Sunday, including Hunt, who had skipped the previous two days of team drills.

The former Chiefs RB was seeking an improved contract before officially requesting a trade from the organization on Sunday. He’s currently due to receive $1.3 million in base salary while carrying a $6.25 million cap hit in 2022 and a $1.5 million dead cap hit.

Last season for the Browns, Kareem Hunt carried the ball 78 times while racking up 386 yards and five rushing touchdowns across 8 games. The previous season he played 16 games and recorded 841 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Based on the latest reports from Browns training camp, it doesn’t seem like Hunt is making much progress towards securing a move away from the franchise, and his “hold-in” at training camp didn’t seem to move the needle all too much, considering he was back in team drills before the end of the day.