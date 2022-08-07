3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason.

The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since Hunt hasn’t been practicing during training camp, his status is murky at best. Cleveland will need all the offensive help it can get with new star quarterback Deshaun Watson set to miss time, which is why the front office doesn’t seem too interested in trading away one of their top running backs.

But if Hunt refuses to return to the field, the Browns could be forced to trade him while they can. If that ends up happening, here are the three best destinations for Hunt to land in a potential trade away from Cleveland.

3 best trade destinations for Kareem Hunt

3. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks knew they were most likely going to have a question mark on their depth chart at running back heading into training camp, as Chris Carson was forced to retire due to a neck injury he suffered last season. Heading into the 2022 season, the Seahawks will be turning things over to Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III, which may be a risky duo to count on.

Penny exploded over the final five weeks of the 2021 season and has earned a longer look from Seattle this season. But he has struggled to stay on the field for most of his career and has little value as a pass-catching back. Walker is a better option as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but he was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so he’s still unproven.

Hunt could become Seattle’s starting running back right out of the gate if he were to land with the Seahawks. He’s a dual-threat back who has also dealt with injury concerns recently, meaning having Penny and Walker sticking around behind him wouldn’t be the worst idea. If the Seahawks want to shore up their running back room, it would make sense to try to swing a deal for Hunt before the seasons starts.

2. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are going to be turning things over to James Conner after he exploded for 18 total touchdowns last season. Despite his scoring prowess, Conner wasn’t exactly the most efficient running back in the league (he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry) and he could regress this upcoming season.

Adding another running back to pair up with Conner would make a lot of sense, especially after the departure of Chase Edmonds, and Kareem Hunt would be the perfect candidate. Conner isn’t going to score 18 touchdowns again in 2022, and if his yards per carry remains low like it did in 2021, Conner is going to struggle to produce for Arizona. Hunt on the other hand has averaged over four yards per carry each season he has played in, so he may end up being more reliable than Conner.

The Cardinals are going to be a playoff contender in the NFC, and Hunt would probably have an opportunity to take the starting role away from Conner were he to land there. Banking on Conner to replicate his 2021 touchdown production is foolish, and the Cards could cover themselves incase he regresses by moving for Hunt.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The best destination for Hunt would involve a return to where his career started. Hunt burst onto the scene with the Kansas City Chiefs, and a return could be of interest for both sides.

For the Chiefs, Hunt could replace Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been wildly inconsistent to start his career despite playing on one of the best offenses in the league. Hunt is already familiar with the Chiefs’ system given he has already played with them, and he could be a fairly seamless fit with K.C. moving forward.

For Hunt, he would get an opportunity to join one of the best teams in the league. The Chiefs have made it to the past four AFC Championship Games, and while the competition level of the conference has increased this offseason, nobody is going to bet against Patrick Mahomes to lead his team on another deep playoff run in 2022.

Kareem Hunt’s tenure with the Chiefs did not come to a great end, as he was released after a video came out showing him assaulting a woman. It goes without saying that Hunt’s actions were disgusting, but he has worked hard to rebuild his NFL career with the Browns. Now that he has done that, a return to Kansas City could be just what the Chiefs need to reemerge a top the crowded AFC.