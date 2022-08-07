Kevin Stefanski’s response to Kareem Hunt’s Browns trade request

The Cleveland Browns’ messy offseason just got a new storyline. Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team has no interest in accommodating it.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to discuss the 27-year-old running back’s request at length. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he made it clear that healthy players are expected to practice. He stressed that, in addition to Deshaun Watson’s saga, the Browns are simply focusing on what they can control and preparing for the season.

“I would tell you respectfully, we really do focus on what we can control. I understand that there’s things that happen that certainly get attention, and that’s okay. This is a great game,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I know our fans love this game and follow every step along the way but for us, we really are focused on trying to get better. We’re not where we need to be and we got a lot of work to do so that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Hunt was still a participant in Browns practice but his future with the team is, of course, still uncertain. In eight games last season, Hunt recorded 560 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. His abilities make him a key player behind Nick Chubb. He also makes just $1.3 million, making him a cheap option for the Browns, and is a free agent after this season. The veteran running back is hoping to secure a new contract and is taking extreme measures to get it.

The Browns signed Kareem Hunt in 2019 after video footage was released of him physically abusing a woman and has remained with the team since. Now, Cleveland will have to entertain the possibility of trading Hunt before the 2022 season kicks off.