The Deshaun Watson saga that the Cleveland Browns have gotten themselves in has largely been the focus of their offseason. But strike the abnormal circumstances with their superstar quarterback and they still have regular football team issues that need figuring out. That’s something running back Kareem Hunt would likely agree with now that he’s become the subject of trade rumors

Hunt has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with his contract situation and now has taken it a step further by officially asking for a trade, this according to Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot. But it didn’t take long before the front office shut him down.

Via Cleveland.com:

Kareem Hunt has asked the Browns to trade him, and they’ve told him no, a league source tells cleveland.com.

Kareem Hunt has not completely held out of Browns training camp, showing up to practice and making contact with his coaches. However, he’s been ditching the team-wide drills, instead sticking to the individual drills as he tries to make a statement for the Browns brass to hear.

But based on recent history, it doesn’t appear likely that Hunt’s protests will lead to anything manifesting by way of trade. Browns GM Andrew Berry has rebuffed past attempts from Baker Mayfield and David Njoku as they previously demanded out. Njoku remains on the roster and it wasn’t until the Deshaun Watson trade was consummated and he was already on the roster that Mayfield was eventually moved.

Kareem Hunt’s current contract ends after this upcoming season. If a trade doesn’t come anytime soon, he’ll have a chance to earn the dollar figure he wants on the field.