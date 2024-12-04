It was a successful return to Denver for former Broncos draft pick Jerry Jeudy, who had himself a monster game for the Cleveland Browns, albeit in a losing effort.

Despite the last, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski praised Jeudy's performance against his former team, referring to him as a selfless player and saying he'd trade all of his stats if it meant the Browns could have won, via Browns1.

“Certainly, identified RAC (run after the catch) as something that Jerry’s really strong at,” Stefanski said. “That’s the area of his game where he can touch the ball and he can go. He’s really good with the ball in his hand. So, I think that’s something that we saw with him coming out of college, saw with him and his career in Denver and really projected to show up with us, and it has. I would tell you Jerry’s a selfless player.

I know he had a great night last night. He’d give all that up for a win and that’s all that he’s about. He’s a guy that we’ll continue to lean on throughout the season.”

The Browns will have a chance to try and get back into the win column when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Browns' Jerry Jeudy had a monster performance against his old team

It was an incredible performance by Jeaudy against this old team, as he racked up 235 yards of offense while hauling in nine catches with a touchdown; his 235 yards alone were the most surrendered in a single game by the Broncos in franchise history.

It was also the best individual effort of his career.

Originally selected with the 15th pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy played the first four years of his career with the team before being traded to Cleveland during the offseason in exchange for draft picks; he was quickly signed to a three-year, $58 million extension.