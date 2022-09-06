One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had the chance to coach Mayfield for two seasons, was asked to share his thoughts on their upcoming matchup. The 40-year-old acknowledged that Mayfield is well aware of his team’s offensive schemes. However, Stefanski also noted that this works both ways (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“Baker obviously is a player that we know well,” Stefanski said. “He knows us really well, too, in terms of scheme and those type of things. I think our players and our coaches have a real good understanding of his strengths.”

Be that as it may, coach Stefanski believes that Mayfield’s insider knowledge doesn’t give him or the Panthers much of an advantage:

“A lot of times, I think it is overrated in terms of they know that we know that they know and those type of things,” Stefanski said. “He is a really good football player, and we have to get to work and preparing to play him.”

Stefanski was then asked about his relationship with Mayfield and how their parting of ways panned out. At that point, the Browns coach decided to pipe down:

“I am not going to get into those things,” the third-year coach said. “I keep conversations between all of our players [in house], we have talked about that.”

Kevin Stefanski was not going to give the press anything about Mayfield’s high-profile exit from Cleveland. As he said, that’s something that he and the team would rather keep under wraps.

All eyes will be on Baker Mayfield on Sunday as he hopes to remind the Browns what they’re missing.