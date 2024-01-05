Coach Stefanski and David Njoku have a common goal as the end of the 2023-24 season approaches.

The Cleveland Browns have had an impressive 2023-24 season. The Browns are 11-5 as they head into their regular season finale. David Njoku earned his first Pro Bowl nod amid his stellar play, and head coach Kevin Stefanski gave him props. However, Njoku revealed a stern message that stuck with him.

Kevin Stefanski praises and motivates Browns' David Njoku ahead of the Pro Bowl

Njoku is in his seventh season with Cleveland. The 27-year-old has finally made a breakthrough after a change in mindset, but it did not come without challenges. Njoku reportedly clashed with Coach Stefanski when he arrived in 2020. Yet, both are now instrumental to the team's success.

Njoku revealed that Stefanski gave him a touching congratulations after his Pro Bowl selection:

“I was sick yesterday, so he calls me, congratulating me. It was really a heartfelt message. I’m very appreciative of him, and the job’s not finished yet,” Njoku said, per Browns Zone with Scott Petrak.

Stefanski is happy for Njoku, but he and the star tight end both know the Browns want to accomplish more before the season concludes.

Cleveland aspires to make a deep playoff run and get to the Super Bowl after climbing the AFC North standings. The Browns have won four games in a row and have one final regular season test against the Cincinnati Bengals. Can Cleveland defeat their Ohio foe to finish the season on a positive note?

David Njoku will do all he can to help his team win. He leads the Browns in catches and receiving touchdowns. Thus, his positive impact for the rest of the season will be undeniable.