The Cleveland Browns have now made the playoffs for the third time in team history and the second time in the last three years and while they don't have much to play for they will still look to end the regular season on a high note as they head on the road to take on their divisional foe the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Browns-Bengals prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Cleveland (11-5) has locked in a playoff spot for the first time since 2020 and has done so with a plethora of injuries throughout the season. It has been their saving grace Joe Flacco who has turned the tides for the Dog Pound. Flacco went from watching on the couch to throwing 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions and leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. The Browns will be sitting a vast majority of their starters like Joe Flacco to keep them healthy for what they hope to be a deep playoff run when they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals to close out the regular season.

Cincinnati (8-8) had a lost season when star quarterback Joe Burrow went down for the season with an injury. Backup quarterback Jack Browning did his best impression of Burrow passing for 1,780 yards and nine touchdowns during his time as the starting signal caller. Browning and the Bengals will attempt to at least end their season with a win when they play host to the Cleveland Browns in their Week 18 finale.

Here are the Browns-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Bengals Odds

Clevland Browns: +7 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals: -7 (-105)

Over: 37.5 (-106)

Under: 37.5 (-114)

How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals Week 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Week 18's AFC North showdown might smell like popcorn on paper, but don't be fooled by the faint whiff of a meaningless game. While the Browns have clinched their playoff spot, their hunger for momentum heading into the postseason is just as real as Bengal's desire to avoid a divisional sweep. And with Jeff Driskel stepping in for the rested Joe Flacco, there's a spicy underdog salsa brewing in Cleveland.

Sure, Driskel ain't gourmet filet. He's a seasoned journeyman, a reliable backup with flashes of brilliance. But here's the secret ingredient, Stefanski's conservative game plan. This ain't air-raid, folks. Cleveland will lean on the running game that will feast on a Cincinnati defense missing key pieces in the front seven.

And don't underestimate the chip on Driskel's shoulder. This is his chance to impress in front of a national audience, a potential audition for the coveted backup QB role in the playoffs. He knows the Bengals' playbook from his 2018 stint, and with Stefanski calling plays designed to protect his limitations, expect efficient short throws and calculated scrambles.

The +7 spread is tempting, but here's the kicker: Cleveland thrives on disrespect. Remember their Week 10 rout of the Ravens as 6.5-point underdogs? This Bengals team just isn't built to handle a motivated, run-heavy Browns attack with something to prove.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Forget the playoff picture. Week 18 in the Jungle is about respect, redemption, and proving the doubters wrong. While the Browns rest their weary stars, the Bengals, with Jake Browning taking the reins, are poised to pounce on a prime opportunity to roar loud and clear. The stripes will cover that juicy -7 spread and leave Cleveland licking their wounds.

This isn't your typical third-stringer filling in for the mop-up duty. Browning played with fire when given the opportunity this season, showcasing a sneaky accuracy and mobility that belies his backup status. He's got something to prove, and Zac Taylor, an offensive whisperer, will tailor a game plan to unleash his underdog swagger.

Remember, Taylor's Bengals aren't built on individual heroics. They're a symphony of complementary pieces, a well-oiled machine humming with Chase, Higgins, and Mixon in perfect harmony. Even without Burrow's star wattage, their offensive talent alone can carve up a Browns defense missing Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

And let's be real, the Browns' resting starters reek of overconfidence. Stefanski might think he's saving bullets for the playoffs, but he's handing the Bengals a loaded chamber. Cleveland's backups haven't seen the fire of live-game reps, and the pressure of covering a spread might expose their lack of polish.

Don't fall for the “meaningless game” trap. This is about momentum, pride, and sending a message to the entire AFC North. The Bengals have been scrappy all season, and Week 18 is their chance to roar like the kings of the jungle. They'll feed off the energy of a raucous home crowd, Browning will orchestrate a methodical offensive attack, and their defense will swarm a rusty Browns unit missing its defensive anchors.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make a deep playoff run this season and are seemingly packing in the regular season by benching who is now their star quarterback old man Joe Flacco while the other starters will have a short leash. Meanwhile, the Bengals will be looking to end the season with a win and will do whatever is necessary to get that win even it means running their starters in a meaningless game. In this spot, it takes a lot to lay the seven points here but with the circumstances regarding this game, it's the side you want to be on as the Bengals get their ninth win of the season and their fourth game they cover at home to end the season.

Final Browns-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -7 (-105), Under 37.5 (-114)