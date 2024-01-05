New team-first attitude earned Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku an individual honor.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku found individual success when he cared about it the least.

That's the lesson Njoku has learned, after being named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this week. “As crazy as it sounds, throughout my whole career, it was always … it was mostly about stats and how many yards I can get, how many touchdowns I can get,” Njoku told reporters on Thursday, per BrownsZone's Scott Petrak.

“In the one year where I felt like, not that I didn’t care about it, but more so the team was more important than me is the year that I make it. So it’s really funny how that all works out.”

Njoku's lack of obsession with his own stats has led to a career year for the seventh-year tight end. He's already hit highs in receptions (81), yards (882), and touchdowns (six). Njoku is pacing the 11-5 postseason-bound Browns in catches.

Highs and lows for Njoku in 2023

A scary accident earlier this season also gave Njoku a different perspective, which he credits for his dominant season.

The former Miami Hurricane suffered burns on his face and hands during an accident near a bonfire in late September. He didn't miss any time despite the painful injuries.

“Probably after my face got burned off, I was like, No. 1, life, no matter what, is a beautiful thing,” Njoku said.

“[A]s each week went by, I started noticing I was caring more about what the team needed to win more so than what I needed to be happy. And by doing that, it also made me happy. Funny how life worked.”

Njoku's selfless attitude earned him his biggest individual accomplishment in the NFL to date. The Browns are thankful for the lessons he's learned.