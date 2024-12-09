The Cleveland Browns' rough 2024 season continues. Entering the Week 14 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns were 3-9. Now, they are 3-10. The Steelers defeated the visitors 27-14. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed both of his field goal attempts in the loss. After his performance, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski defended him to the press.

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski said of Dustin Hopkins ‘he’s our kicker,'” reported Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on X, formerly Twitter.

In the long run, the two missed kicks would have made the score 27-20, so the Browns would have likely lost even with them. They were just one of many factors that led the team to losing once again on Sunday. Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry are trying to keep their jobs, so the better the team plays as the season progresses, the more likely they will see another season at Huntingdon Bank Stadium. How can the team improve as this campaign draws to an end?

Browns' miserable season continues with Sunday's loss to Steelers

Once again, the story of the day for the Browns was miscues. Hopkins' two missed field goals stung, but he did make his two extra point tries. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw two interceptions, and penalties doomed the team at multiple key moments. Winston and wide receiver Kadarius Toney also fumbled the ball, with Toney's cough-up being lost.

The upcoming schedule doesn't do Cleveland any favors either. They play the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. They are also likely underdogs in their last three games after hosting the Chiefs. Trips to their other two division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens flank a home game against the Miami Dolphins. That game will be the easiest one remaining for Stefanski and his team.

There is a decent chance that this two game losing streak they are now on will lead to a season-ending six game skid. If that happens, then Stefanski (and possibly Berry as well) could be let go. If that happens, then the rebuilding cycle will once again kick up after the season. If that happens, then…. well, you get the picture. A strong finish to the season might be what is best for all parties. It would be a nice change of pace for Browns fans that have suffered through this season, like so many of other seasons past.