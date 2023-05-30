Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Cleveland Browns are running it back one more time with Deshaun Watson. Their first season with the star QB did not go according to plan: Watson was suspended 11 games, then looked rusty upon his return to the field. As he prepares for his second season in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski talked about the differences between his first and second OTAs with the team, per Akron Beacon Journal.

“I don’t think it’s fair to compare,” Stefanski said after the Browns’ second OTA. “I would just tell you he’s done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding playbook, understanding his teammates every single day. … There are always going to be things that you want to get back and do a little bit differently. That’s no different than every player at every position, but he’s right where he needs to be.”

Watson was highly criticized during his first OTAs with the Browns due to his numerous pending sexual misconduct cases at the time. At that point, he was already suspended by the league, and he was just preparing for his eventual return. Still, fans were not happy with the case, and they let Watson and the Cleveland team know about it multiple times.

Disregarding all of the controversy around Watson for a while, the Browns are hoping that these OTAs allow the QB to perform better. There’s a reason why, despite the many pending allegations around him at the time, Cleveland traded for him. At his peak, he’s a Pro Bowl quarterback with the potential to be one of the best. Browns fans are hoping that last season was simply due to rust on Deshaun Watson’s end.