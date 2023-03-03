CJ Stroud revealed three NFL quarterbacks he looks up to during a recent press conference. The former Ohio State star named Deshaun Watson, Michael Vick, and Joe Burrow as three of his NFL role models. His comments on Vick and Watson, who have famously both dealt with off-the-field controversies, drew no shortage of reaction from NFL Twitter.

Two QBs CJ Stroud looks up to: Michael Vick

Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/NjPhSEewdP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 3, 2023

CJ Stroud PR team right now pic.twitter.com/OhPm6HMIp4 — Dont Know Nada (@Dontknownadakid) March 3, 2023

“Someone get this man some PR help,” one fan wrote.

“bruhhhhhhhhhhhhh moment,” another fan responded.

One fan called out CJ Stroud’s entire media day.

“CJ Stroud having a horrible media day I see lol. Don’t answer anymore questions my brother.”

Another fan came to the defense of Stroud.

“Can we keep it within the context of what Vick and Wattson did on the field and how that affected how CJ perceived himself and his abilities. He also mentioned a total of 3 QB’s. You forgot Joe Burrow.”

Michael Vick has worked hard to rebuild his reputation. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is currently trying to rebuild his as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

CJ Stroud is one of the best prospects heading into the NFL Draft. He fell short of both a Heisman and national championship in college, but Stroud was arguably still the best player in college football over the past two seasons. Stroud even admitted that he considered going back to Ohio State for another year to potentially win both the Heisman Trophy and a championship. But he simply didn’t need to increase his draft stock any further.

He has a chance to become a star in the NFL without question.