The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a dreadful 2024 season. Cleveland is 2-7 heading into Week 11 and is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North. They are also tied for the worst record in the NFL, putting them in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, QB Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston.

Some Browns fans believe that Winston is an upgrade over Watson. However, one issue that Winston has never been able to overcome in the NFL is his propensity for throwing interceptions.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about this part of Winston's game on Wednesday. He gave a revealing response.

“I think it’s important that all of our players understand their role in our success,” Stefanski began. “Jameis has played a lot of football in this league. He understands what it takes to win. He understands, obviously taking care of the ball is paramount to what we do. [Jameis] also is a player that can make throws down the field, and you want to just make sure that you’re always being smart, but you’re not just being conservative for the sake of being conservative.”

Winston's interception issue became forever attached to him after his 2019 season where he threw for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Winston threw three interceptions against the Chargers in Week 10. This is hopefully not a sign of what is to come for the rest of the season.

Browns QB Jameis Winston warns against overlooking Saints' defense in Week 11

Jameis Winston knows the Saints well. He spent four years as the backup in New Orleans before coming to Cleveland this season.

Winston cautioned his teammates to not overlook the Saints' defense ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

“Well, what is dangerous about this defense is I know their leadership. Demario Davis and Cam (Cameron) Jordan are some of the best teammates and leaders that I’ve been around. And just speaking on Demario, Demario has helped me out so much just as a man, practicing against him every single day, walking in faith in Christ with him. So, I know the spirit that he functions from, so I know he’s definitely one of the leaders of this team,” Winston told reporters on Wednesday.

Winston followed that up with an intricate scouting report of the Saints.

“And I know Cam Jordan, highest energy — you think I got high energy, the highest energy that can even be imagined, and he also applies that energy on the field. So, when you got people like that — and Tyrann Mathieu, I had two years with him, he’s one of the best safeties to ever play. When you got pieces like that on your team, you find a way to win. And I’m also happy for Darren Rizzi, this is another person, we’re talking about opportunities, where, man, he’s been special teams, getting a chance down in Miami (Dolphins), but he’s always been one of the best special teams coaches, and now he has his opportunity, so he’s trying to make the most of it.”

Saints vs. Browns kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday in New Orleans.