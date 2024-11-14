Before Jameis Winston was slinging passes, scoring points, and chucking INTs as a member of the Cleveland Browns, the former first-overall pick out of Florida State University was putting in work as a member of the New Orleans Saints from 2020-23.

While Winston didn't play a lot during his time in the Big Easy, amassing a 6-4 record during his run as a backup, Winston got to see the ups and downs of being a Saint, from securing a 12-4 record in 2020 under Sean Payton to just missing the playoffs at 7-10 under Dennis Allen in 2022. But what Winston didn't see over his tenure was a collapse like Saints fans are currently experiencing in New Orleans, wiith the team currently sitting ugly at 3-7 and having already fired their head coach.

And yet, while some fans may be eager to overlook the Saints and throw another win on the Browns' resume before the game gets played, Winston knows New Orleans' defense can still give teams fits if they aren't careful.

“Well, what is dangerous about this defense is I know their leadership. Demario Davis and Cam (Cameron) Jordan are some of the best teammates and leaders that I’ve been around. And just speaking on Demario, Demario has helped me out so much just as a man, practicing against him every single day, walking in faith in Christ with him. So, I know the spirit that he functions from, so I know he’s definitely one of the leaders of this team,” Winston told reporters.

“And I know Cam Jordan, highest energy — you think I got high energy, the highest energy that can even be imagined, and he also applies that energy on the field. So, when you got people like that — and Tyrann Mathieu, I had two years with him, he’s one of the best safeties to ever play. When you got pieces like that on your team, you find a way to win. And I’m also happy for Darren Rizzi, this is another person, we’re talking about opportunities, where, man, he’s been special teams, getting a chance down in Miami (Dolphins), but he’s always been one of the best special teams coaches, and now he has his opportunity, so he’s trying to make the most of it.”

While the Saints' defense can turn it on and make life harder for opposing quarterbacks, Winston can at least be happy knowing that he's facing off against the fourth-worst defense in the NFL against the pass and the fifth-worst defense in the NFL against the run, which should make his life a bit easier on Sunday.

Jameis Winston is excited to return to New Orleans

While it's debatable how tough his evening will be in New Orleans, Winston is excited to return to the Big Easy all the same, as he spent almost half a decade playing QB in the Superdome and still has fond memories of the city.

“You know, I just function out of gratitude. The people in New Orleans, I really love them. They really helped that transitional period in my life. They filled it up with joy. My teammates, they encouraged me, they pushed me,” Winston told reporters. “And the city of New Orleans is one of the best cities to be a part of. So, I’m definitely excited. But my primary focus is going out there, executing one play at a time perfectly. And that’s it. Because at the end of the day, all the emotions and all the ‘I love you’, that doesn’t matter. All that matters is us as Cleveland Browns to go out there, execute one play at a time to the best of our ability.”

Can Winston go from hero to spoiler in his first trip back to New Orleans as a member of the Browns, ending new coach Darren Rizzi's winning streak? Only time will tell, but considering the numbers, it sure looks like Winston's chances are looking pretty good.