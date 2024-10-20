Deshaun Watson's nightmare season continued on its downward spiral when the embattled quarterback went down with what appeared to be an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of the Cleveland Browns' home game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters that the injury Watson suffered in the 21-14 loss was to his Achilles. That will knock the quarterback out of action for the rest of the season.

After the Watson injury, Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over at quarterback, and he was later replaced by veteran Jameis Winston. Watson had completed 15 of 17 passes for 128 yards before he suffered the injury.

The Browns quarterback was hurt on a non-contact play. He dropped back to pass in the final two minutes of the first half and his left leg gave out. His left calf muscle appeared to vibrate as he dropped to the ground.

Watson was taken off the field on a cart after the injury and he covered his head as he appeared to break down and have an emotional reaction. Browns players and even some of the Bengals appeared to offer their support to Watson following the brutal injury.

Thompson-Robinson also suffers injury after stepping in for Watson

The Browns backup quarterback passed Winston on the Browns depth chart during the past week. He completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards with 2 interceptions after the Watson injury. Thompson-Robinson also ran the ball 3 time for 44 yards before he suffered a finger injury that forced the Browns to turn to Winston in the game's final moments.

Winston completed 5 of 11 passes in relief of Thompson-Robinson, and that included a late touchdown pass to David Njoku with 1:27 remaining. That score and the subsequent two-point conversion allowed the Browns to climb within seven points, but the Bengals recovered the onside kick to ensure the Bengals victory.