Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has shared roughly how much playing time starters will get in the upcoming preseason. The Browns started training camp Saturday and have their first preseason game against the New York Jets at the Hall of Fame game on August 3rd.

However, don't expect to see any starters or key players playing at the Hall of Fame game. The game will primarily be reserved for inexperienced and younger players. “He's gonna treat Hall of Fame game like week 0, strictly for younger players, no starters,” Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said following Day 1 of training camp.

Kevin Stefanski surprisingly revealed some preseason play time news. @BetMGM https://t.co/5DL2A9rwHx — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) July 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Browns fans can expect to see starters during weeks two and four of the preseason according to Kevin Stefanski. “He's gonna treat games two and four as real preseason games. I think that's when we'll see a lot of starters play,” via Tony Grossi.

The Browns will make an unusual preseason move for week three when they will rest the majority of their starters. Typically many teams treat week 3 of the preseason as the true rehearsal for the season, but the Browns are opting to get those reps in during their practices against the Philadelphia Eagles that week. “And game 3, which is against Philadelphia, very few starters if any, because they'll be practicing for two days against the Eagles. They'll get enough work in that week,” per Tony Grossi.

Aside from the Jets and Eagles, the Browns will also play the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders in the preseason. They will then open the season on September 10th with a tough matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals.