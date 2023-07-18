The Cleveland Browns released an alternate uniform on their social media Tuesday morning, and the Cincinnati Bengals took some major offense. However, the Browns were quick to fire back after the Bengals took the first shot.

Oooo what a cool video I just found! pic.twitter.com/YcJg4rK2pi — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 18, 2023

The Bengals social media account posts a video that indicates that the Browns stole the all-white look from Cincinnati. However, the Browns account then responds by showing a google search that suggests that Cleveland wore all-white before the Bengals organization was even formed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the back and forth on Twitter is certainly just for clicks, it could make for some interesting fodder for fans of the two teams come the regular season. Both the Bengals and Browns have high expectations this season and should be in for a heated rivalry; nevertheless, many around the NFL would most likely believe that the Bengals have a better chance than the Browns at being true contenders regardless of a uniform.

Joe Burrow will be leading a Cincinnati team that has Super Bowl aspirations this season after back-to-back deep postseason runs. For the other team local to Ohio, Cleveland just hopes that quarterback Deshaun Watson looks a lot better than he did last year after giving him so much guaranteed money.

In the end, the most important upper hand to covet within this rivalry is finding success on the field, which both the Bengals and Browns expect this season. Still, the social media teams of both franchises will continue to use things such as uniform styles to stoke the rivalry however they can.