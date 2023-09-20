Deshaun Watson hasn’t played well in two games for the Cleveland Browns this season. However, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski says it isn’t time to panic yet as the Browns head into their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

“Yeah, I think it’s never about one person. I completely understand that the quarterback gets way too much of the credit, way too much of the blame. That’s just life of being a quarterback in the NFL. It’s the [same as the] head coach. You get all the credit, you don’t deserve it, you get all the blame, it doesn’t matter. You own it,” Stefanski said in his video conference, per NBC Sports. “So, I know what [Watson is] made of. I know how he works, and I expect him to come in here ready to work tomorrow. That’s really where the focus is.”

The Browns head coach also said that Watson’s struggles are a product of the whole offense struggling and not just the QB.

“When you’re talking about the pass game, to be precise in the pass game, you need great protection. You need great footwork from the quarterback position. You need guys to run routes at proper depth. We as coaches have to design it as such and get people in those spots,” Stefanski said. “So, it’s never one thing you’re going to miss throws. That’s also part of football. There’s plenty of good out there on tape. We just got to build off of it.”

Deshaun Watson was 16-of-29 for 154 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a fumble in the team’s Week 1 win in the rain over the Cincinnati Bengals. In the Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was 22-of-40 for 235 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and two lost fumbles.

In the Browns Week 3 matchup, Kevin Stefanski and his team face the Titans, who’ve given up the fifth-most passing yards in the league (563) through two games.