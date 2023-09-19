Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gave a straightforward assessment of his play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. Watson uttered a profanity to describe his erratic play in Week 2, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

“It was s–tty. Some plays we capitalized on but as far as my part, not good enough,” Watson quipped.

Deshaun Watson's pick-six to Alex Hightower in the Browns' game-opening drive was an ominous sign for the Cleveland quarterback. It was the first time in five years a quarterback threw a pick-six in the game's opening drive. Prior to Watson's gaffe, the New York Jets' Sam Darnold was the most recent signal caller to pull off the embarrassing feat.

#Browns gave up 3 first round picks, 1 third round pick & 2 fourth round picks PLUS a fully Guaranteed 230 Million to get Deshaun Watson. Tonight, he threw a pick, lost a game changing fumble 70 passer rating and 2 Facemask penalties pic.twitter.com/CafueycUbR — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 19, 2023

Hightower and fellow Steelers linebacker TJ Watt gave Deshaun Watson fits all game long. Hightower strip-sacked Watson with seven minutes left in the game. Watt then scooped up the loose ball and scored on a defensive touchdown. To compound Watson's woes, it was the decisive score in the Steelers' 26-22 win.

With the win, the Steelers increased their home winning streak against the Browns to 20 games. TJ Watt also set a franchise record for sacks and surpassed Steelers legend James Harrison.

Deshaun Watson completed just 22 of 40 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Steelers' pass rush also sacked him six times.

The Browns didn't just lose the game – they possibly lost running back Nick Chubb for the season. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Chubb low and took out his left knee in the first half.

The Browns looked like a different team on Monday after they demolished the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. DeShaun Watson and Co. will now regroup and rally behind Nick Chubb for their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.