It's not a big surprise when fights break out at NFL training camps given all the adrenaline, emotion and competitiveness running high as teams go at it for hours during hot summer days. The Cleveland Browns are the latest team to witness some scuffles at practice, with Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson getting into it on Sunday as part of a fight-filled day.

This was a rather amusing kerfuffle, with Okoronkwo slapping Hudson and then running away. Hudson was pretty ticked off by the move and went after Okoronkwo. Here's the video:

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

This wasn't the only fight of the practice. The second melee involved Tyrone Wheatley and Alex Wright, with Wheatley ultimately limping off the field with a leg injury after the fight broke out, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski cut the practice short and made his players run sprints:

#Browns Stefanski makes his players run 3 sets of sprints after 2 separate fisticuff incidents late in the last practice at The Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/0r8a7aaQOF — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

Stefanski addressed the incidents after practice, noting that he wasn't surprised by tensions heating up. The Browns coach did say he would address the throwing of punches.

“I’ll say this, fighting skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp and at every level of football,” Stefanski said. “They’re tired, they’re hot, they’ve been going against each other. So I’m not surprised at that at all. They talked about it, it’s over. We don’t throw punches. So I’ll review that stuff. And there’s obviously penalties. If you’re throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? So we will address that, obviously. But I don’t think anybody’s ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don’t get a little agitated, if you will.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on the 2 fights at the end of practice pic.twitter.com/I8S4AmZwgh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

The Browns just wrapped up over a week of training camp at The Greenbrier resort and will now shift to Berea before facing the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.